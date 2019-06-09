PICS: Saints win, but reality hits hard for Gladstone Suns

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints overcame a two-point quarter-time deficit to smash Glenmore Bulls by 107 points at BITS Oval.

Tyson McMahon bagged five goals in a dominant Saints forward line which had Brendan Clarke (four goals) and Jamie Cunninghame, who continues to enjoy a stellar season and also chipped in with four.

Brendan Huth was a livewire with three and veteran utility Mark Jensen scored a hat-trick.

BITS scored 14 goals in the second half in the 22.19 (151) to 7.2 (44) win which puts them in the frame with Rockhampton Panthers for the coveted finals double-chance second spot on the ladder.

"We're happy with our forward line at the moment and it's much more open and we have three good targets who can take a grab with Tyson, Mark Jensen and Jamie Cunninghame just make us that more dangerous," BITS coach Jake Mostert said.

McMahon took a swag of contested marks while Mostert was impressed with Clarke's ability to get the ground ball and split a few packs open. Trent Millar continued his superb season and Mostert said he filled a number of roles.

"He did a good stint in the midfield and at centre half back. He was really good at getting behind the ball and giving us that release and also getting good contested ball throughout the day," Mostert said.

Connor Russell was another who dominated in the midfield while Mostert said Jackson Mangion played his best game of the season in the midfield.

"He (Mangion) gave us so much first use of the footy and his tackling pressure was just fantastic," Mostert said.

The coach said Angus MacDonald's influence in ruck grew in the second half while Ky Hull eased his way in defence in his return from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, reality hit hard for the Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns against unbeaten Yeppoon Swans at Clinton Oval.

Swans won 30.21 (201) to 1.1 (7).