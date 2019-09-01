Saints win race for Roughead

St Kilda has won the race to secure Jarryd Roughead's services for an off-field role next season.

Roughead has been a highly sought after target among multiple clubs who were keen to get the four-time premiership Hawk on board after he announced his retirement.

The Herald Sun reported in June that Roughead was being targeted by the Saints, with the club hoping to tap into his expertise in coaching, leadership and list management duties.

"I'm looking forward to working across the football program and with a really talented young group of players, and contributing where I can to their development," Roughead said.

"St Kilda presented an appealing role and have a very clear direction in where they want to take the club over the next few years.

"I'm looking forward to getting started and thank them for the opportunity."

Roughead has agreed to a three year deal with St Kilda and will begin working with the club in November.

"His football resume speaks for itself and it will be incredibly valuable to tap into his knowledge and experience as we continue to strengthen our football program," general manager of football Simon Lethlean said.

"Given the demand for his services, we are obviously thrilled that Roughy has chosen the Saints as the club where he wants to take the first step in the next phase of his football career."

"He will add huge value to a number of areas in our program, supporting James Gallagher in list management and recruiting, while also playing a key role in developing our young leaders to help drive the standards that are required to win premierships.

"As one of the game's best key forwards over the past 15 years, we will also utilise his knowledge to support our coaching group, where he will work with our talented young key position players to develop their craft."