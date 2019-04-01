Saints struggle, but at least they know what they have to do

LEAP OF FAITH: BITS Saints Angus MacDonald jumps over Jamie Garner from the Swans. 'Big Mac' more than held his own against arguably the best ruckman in the league.

LEAP OF FAITH: BITS Saints Angus MacDonald jumps over Jamie Garner from the Swans. 'Big Mac' more than held his own against arguably the best ruckman in the league. George Vartabedian GLA010419BITS

AUSSIE RULES: It has not been the ideal start for Gladstone's two AFL Capricornia teams.

BITS Saints did not score against Yeppoon Swans while Gladstone Suns went down by 108 points against an improved Rockhampton Brothers.

BITS' Mitchell Webster about to tackle Swan star Isaac Kielly. George Vartabedian GLA010419BITS

Swans, gunning for their fifth-straight grand final, were ruthless in their 19.22 (136) to nil win while Brothers booted a score of 21.19 (145) to the Suns' 6.1 (37).

Saints coach Jake Mostert drew positives from the game after Yeppoon surged with 15 scoring shots in the first quarter in what were wet conditions.

"The score didn't really reflect the game," he said.

"What hurt us is that they kicked 8.7 in the first quarter and then they only kicked about eight or nine goals for the rest of the game."

While the horse bolted in the first quarter and BITS Saints tightened defensively, it's what is happening (or not) in the forward half.

"Our second, third and fourth quarter were really good and we really wanted to focus on pressure on the ball carrier and we did that really well," Mostert said.

"We just need to have a bit more fire-power in terms of going past half forward and kicking goals."

Ruckman Angus MacDonald toiled well against Swan gun Jamie Garner, captain Danny Conway fought hard in midfield while debutant Caleb Lusty impressed in his first game at senior level.

Mostert said there's much work to do with his team's forward entries.

"On occasions, we overcommitted too many times to the ball carrier and that would be something we need to work on," he said.

"We need to work more as a team across half forward.

"Instead of individual leads, we need to work more in groups of two and three to be more effective when we got to a target and we have numbers at that contest."

Gladstone Suns were in the contest up until after mid-way of the third quarter.

Injuries to Rodney Oldaker, Trey Dummett and new recruit Kyle Turner meant that Brothers ran away with the game.

Best for the Suns were the ever-reliable Jay Warry and David Curley, ruck-forward Jamie Hill, Turner and Dummett (three goals).

Suns and Saints will have home games at Clinton and BITS Ovals against Glenmore Bulls and Rockhampton Panthers respectively.