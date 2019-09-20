Saints stars head south for games

Sophie Ure looks forward to play in the under-17 Kookaburras team

AUSSIE RULES : Yet another stellar season for Sophie Ure in the BITS Saints women’s team has been rewarded.

The 16-year-old ruckwoman-cum forward has been selected in the Central Queensland Kookaburras team that will compete at the 2019 State Talent Carnival in Maroochydore that starts today.

The Kookaburras team is made up of players from the Townsville, Mackay and Capricornia regions.

“I went away with the Central Queensland Cobras team last month in Mackay and we played against Townsville and Mackay,” Ure said.

“I was then picked in the 23-strong Kookaburras team.”

Ure joins fellow Saints player Brooke Sheridan who has also made the cut.

Ure was also selected previously in the Kookaburras’ under-14 team in 2016 and under-17 teams in 2017 and last year.

The tall and agile Ure said she had a different role to previous seasons for the BITS women’s team.

“I haven’t played in ruck much this season but played more at centre half forward,” Ure said.

Of the 14 games Ure had played, she was in the best players 12 times for the Saints and booted 24 goals.

The more representative exposure Ure has had, the more she has grown — not just as a player but as a person.

“I’m definitely a lot more confident and am getting out there more,” Ure said.

“I’m the vice-captain of the BITS women’s team and I try to speak more and give more input as one of the now more experienced players.”

Ure noted she is physically stronger — which gives her more confidence in attacking the contest.

“I’m going in more hard at tackles and kicking more accurately and longer as well.”

When asked which team Ure would prefer to play in should an opportunity arise at AFLW level, she replied, “Definitely Brisbane Lions or Geelong who I support.

She also looks up to former Brisbane Lions star and soon-to-be Richmond Tigers player Sabrina Frederick (previously known as Sabrina Frederick-Traub).

Ure and Sheridan and the rest of the CQ Kookaburras play their first game against Brisbane South tomorrow at 11.30am.

They play games against Northern Rivers at 2.30pm on Sunday and North Queensland at 1.30pm on Monday.

