Saints can't afford to be complacent

A BIG IN: BITS Saints will back forward Jamie Cunninghame from injury in today's semi-final against Brothers. Matt Taylor GLA190518AFLM

AFL: BITS Saints coach Jake Mostert says his side can't afford to be complacent against Rockhampton Brothers in today's AFL Capricornia semi-final at Clinton Oval.

The third-placed Saints face fourth-placed Brothers for a place in the August 31 preliminary final - likely to be against Rockhampton Panthers who face the Yeppoon Swans in next weekend's qualifying final.

BITS have shown good form in recent weeks, having won three-straight, and have had the wood on Brothers this season with two wins from three games.

"If we look back on the three games, the one time they beat us we were heavily undermanned," Mostert said. "That's not to take anything away from the way they played, they still played some good footy, but going in this week to 100per cent of our strength we'd definitely go in as odds-on favourites.

"I think we're favourites to win, but if we go in there thinking we're going to breeze through them that's not the right attitude to take."

Saints will welcome back some key additions to their forward line, with Tyson McMahon (31 goals from 10 games) and Jamie Cunninghame (25 goals in nine games) named to play.

Today's action starts at 2.15pm.

Previous results

Round 4 - BITS 15.9 (99) defeated Brothers 7.8 (50) at Boyne Island

Round 9 - Brothers 11.9 (75) defeated BITS 8.11 (59) at Rockhampton

Round 14 - BITS 16.16 (112) defeated Brothers 10.7 (67) at Boyne Island.