Saints can set season up while Suns look to first win

DERBY DAY: BITS captain Danny Conway and Gladstone Suns skipper Adam Hornbrook are playing for bragging rights in today's Showdown.

DERBY DAY: BITS captain Danny Conway and Gladstone Suns skipper Adam Hornbrook are playing for bragging rights in today's Showdown. Matt Taylor GLA090519DERBY

AUSSIE RULES: While BITS Saints are the hot favourites in tomorrow's 'Gladstone Showdown' against Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns, Danny Conway remains wary.

The Saints captain said recent slow starts has been the talking point during training this week.

BITS Saints' Danny Conway in their derby clash against Gladstone Mudcrabs on June 23, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA230618AFLM

"It's always a good hit-out against Gladstone and we need to bring in our A-grade game," Conway said.

"We've talked about our slow starts, but we're going in pretty confident and everything is starting to come together."

Brock Rothe is a welcome addition to the BITS team and Conway said Ky Hull's move to centre-half-back has been a winner.

"Ky likes a bit of a chat and he let's us and the opposition know, but he's doing a good job down back," Conway said.

Suns captain Adam Hornbrook enjoyed a superb season last year and has continued in that same form in 2019.

AFL: Gladstone's Adam Hornbrook and Glenmore's Corey Redsell . Allan Reinikka ROK090618aafl2

He said coach Ricky McClure has been positive despite a string of losses that extends beyond last season.

"We're looking at small goals and if he get them, then we count them as wins," Hornbrook said.

"It's about self-development and rather than harping on losses, we're focussing on the small wins.

Hornbrook played for Brothers Bulldogs in Bundaberg before he moved to Gladstone for work.

"I moved here to do an apprenticeship as a fitter and turner and I now work with Ricky McClure at the Boyne Smelter," Hornbrook said.

"I was named vice-captain last year and was stoked to be named captain for this season."

Hornbrook said athletic Isaac Sealy will make his debut.

"He came to a training session and looked really good with his skills," he said.

Game time is 3.30pm at BITS Oval.