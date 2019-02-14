Sailors have a remote chance as good as any down south

YACHTS: Tactics and thinking on your feet will be key for a group of Gladstone men.

Gladstone Radio Control Yacht Club commodore Aaron Farrar and club mates Grant Cooper, Marty Watson and Phil Brown will test their skills at Oxenford Lakes on the Gold Coast at the Australian International One-Metre Championships.

Racing starts tomorrow and continues through to Saturday

Farrar, who was a talented Gladstone Wallabys, Queensland Rangers and CQ Capras rugby league player, said just like in league, to be ready for battle is vital.

"It's all about preparation and to make sure all the equipment is in top condition," he said.

He is one of the best hopes and aims to get into the top 10 per cent in a competition that will feature about 70 yachts.

Farrar said there is no pressure, but admits conditions will be challenging.

"I don't think any of us will have expectations," he said.

"It all comes down to tactics and it's all about the start.

"There will be 20-30 knot east-south-easterly winds."

Farrar knows what to expect because he went to Oxenford Lakes late last year.

"It's weed free and it's a really good spot to sail," he said.

Foundation member and long-time GRCYC secretary Cooper said The Capricornian have got behind the club as its major sponsor.

"For years we have looked for a sponsor and The Capricornian were happy to help which is really great of them," he said.

As for the race, Cooper hopes to finish in the top-25.

"It's pretty cut-throat and it will be lucky if there will be a total of 10 races because of the amount of boats," he said.

The club is relatively small and has 11 members and Cooper welcomes new members to come on board.

There are come and try days each Sunday from noon at the GRCYC located on Alf O'Rourke Drive near Gladstone VMR on the western side of the marina.

There's no age restrictions and no experience is necessary.