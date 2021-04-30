Saiki exhibit gives Gladstone kids a taste of Japanese life

Gladstone South State School and Trinity College students at the 2019 Saiki Children's day. Picture: Gladstone Regional Council

Gladstone South State School and Trinity College students at the 2019 Saiki Children's day. Picture: Gladstone Regional Council

The sister-city relationship will be solidified in the Gladstone region’s youth when they take a glimpse into the lives of Japanese children at the Saiki Children’s day exhibition.

Born in 1996, the sister-city relationship between Gladstone and Saiki City was established as part of a global movement to focus on community values and international understanding, encouraging world peace.

Situated on the eastern coast of Japan’s southern island of Kyushu, Saiki City is home to more than 51,000 people, working in industries including fresh produce, cement, shipbuilding, refrigeration, pearls, strawberries, roses and dried fish.

From May 1 to 22, children of the Gladstone region can participate in a variety of free, hands-on craft activities available at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

A highlight of the Saiki Children’s Day exhibition for the children will be getting creative with some Japanese-inspired craft and activities.

Gladstone region Councillor Glenn Churchill said Saiki Children’s Day was modelled on Children’s Day, a Japanese national holiday which took place annually on 5 May.

Gladstone Central School students with volunteer Leanne at the 2019 Saiki Children's Day exhibition. Picture: Gladstone Regional Council

“Children’s Day is a day set aside in Japan in honour of children, to celebrate their happiness and to hope that they grow up healthy and strong,” Councillor Churchill said.

“In recognition of this event, children are invited to GRAGM to take part in a diverse range of fun and educational activities.

“Activities include dress-up with kimonos, origami paper dolls, carp streamers, cherry blossom and great wave greetings cards, paper plate fans, hair sticks, paper plate samurai helmets, Japanese lunar year fridge magnets and other activities for younger age groups.”

Saiki Children’s Day activities will be housed in the Town Hall gallery at GRAGM alongside the 2021 Intercity Images Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange.

Saiki Children’s Day is an initiative of the Gladstone Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee.

The principles of furthering communication and exchanges at a person-to-person level through city-to-city affiliations were adopted by Australia in 1980 when the Australian Sister City Association was founded.

Today there are some 200 municipalities across Australia that have over 460 overseas affiliations.

