Safety of Round Hill crew comes 'first and foremost'

SWIFT: The Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill crew out on the water at Seventeen Seventy. VMR ROUND HILL

THE safety of crew at Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill comes first according to its secretary Josie Meng.

Ms Meng said she was impressed with the Round Hill Creek Channel Options report prepared by BMT WBM Pty Ltd on behalf of Gladstone Regional Council.

While stopping short of becoming involved in the politics of GRC's decision to call on the state and federal governments to fund a dredging project for Round Hill Creek, she agreed that something had to be done to address safety concerns.

"I support anything that's going to make it easier for our rescue boat crew and the safety of the boating community in general," Ms Meng said.

"We just want safety for the community and the general boating public, but first and foremost is the safety of our rescue boat crew. We are all volunteers and their safety comes first."

Josie Meng on the radio for the Volunteer Marine Rescue. Rob Black

She said the ability for the VMR Round Hill 8.2m 3100 Noosa Cat to enter and exit Round Hill Creek was still dependent on tidal factors.

"On a making-to-half tide it's no problem but if we have a medivac it's always a concern," she said.

"Sometimes we may be able to get back out but won't be able to get back in. In that scenario it will depend on the condition of the patient but we'd look at that at the time and advice from Queensland Ambulance.

The mouth of Round Hill Creek is also an issue at times and Ms Meng said boaties should check conditions first hand before heading out.

"We advise people on a low tide to go to the headland and have a look at (the mouth) so they can see what's happening and that gives them a good indication of what they're up for," she said.