Safety is number one issue at Round Hill Creek

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

IT'S a disaster waiting to happen.

The build-up of sand at the mouth of Round Hill Creek means Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill is limited when it can head out to help people.

On behalf of VMR, secretary Josie Meng sent a letter (right) to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in October, about the problem.

She outlined how the issue had affected the search for the fishing trawler Dianne.

Six people died in the tragedy in October.

Ms Meng said access problems at the mouth had been ongoing for about two years.

Besides VMR being limited in launching rescue operations, Ms Meng said it could be dangerous for the hundreds of boaties who were in the area.

"We have a very busy period coming up with the school holidays and with good weather we could have in excess of 10,000 people in the area," she said.

"With the boating public going out, it is always a concern.

"If we are called for, well it's going to be dependent on if we can actually help, so hopefully it's not a medivac."

Ms Meng said if people were not aware of the build-up and were travelling on the water at speed, then people would get hurt.

"It's just a worry that the community haven't got the access when they need it in a popular boating area," she said.

Ms Meng urged people to contact VMR before heading through the creek mouth.