Safety a driving concern in intersection works outside Gladstone school

CLINTON CHAOS: The crossing supervisors may be obsolete when lights are installed. Mike Richards GLA041017HARV

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THE chaos out the front of Clinton State School will be fixed.

QMC Group will begin work on stage one of the Harvey Rd Intersection Upgrade Project after winning a $2.45million contract from Gladstone Regional Council.

Traffic lights will be installed adjacent to the school as part of the project.

Mayor Matt Burnett was happy to have work beginning.

However, he had concerns the Department of Transport and Main Roads would remove one of the traffic supervisors once the lights were installed.

"What we do get here is a safer crossing because we've got traffic lights,” he said.

"But I think you take away some of that safeness when you allow kids to cross the road on their own.”

Cr Burnett said there were traffic lights at Derby St, at Gladstone South State School, but there was still a supervisor there.

"I think if it's okay for South Gladstone, it's okay for Clinton and in other places,” he said.

"These are our kids and this is our community and I don't think taking a supervisor away from there is an acceptable outcome.”

Cr Burnett said the council had been planning this upgrade for a long time.

"Originally there was a roundabout looked at, we took it to the school, met with the P&C and took on their opinions,” he said.

"We went back and redesigned it and put lights in... my understanding is the majority of people are happy now.”

There was a mixed reaction from the public about whether they thought the "lollipop ladies” were needed.

Justin Wright said he was not concerned about the lack of supervision.

"There's plenty of poor drivers around in the car park that pose just as much risk as the crossings,” he said.

Chelsea Baker did not have much of an opinion but said the situation now was not working.

Cassie, a mother who did not want to use her last name, said parents should be responsible for supervising their children.

"I feel bad for the lollipop ladies who will end up losing their jobs,” she said.

As part of the work, another crossing will be built. During the day, Cr Burnett said pedestrians would give way to cars, but in school hours it was the opposite. He said there would be a traffic supervisor there.

At Tuesday's council meeting, a motion to write to TMR requesting them to keep the supervisors, was passed unanimously.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads and Clinton State School was contacted for comment. Neither responded before deadline.

Works are scheduled to start this month with completion due by March, 2018, weather permitting.

The company that won the contract was Gladstone-based.

Initial works have already been done, with the removal and replacement of kerb and channel adjacent to the school done before Christmas last year.

They were done early to reduce disruptions during the school year.