Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Kev Collett Bridge only has one footbridge currently. A petition is aiming to make crossing the road safer for residents.
The Kev Collett Bridge only has one footbridge currently. A petition is aiming to make crossing the road safer for residents.
News

'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

Noor Gillani
by
20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALLIOPE resident Sandra Hitson is heading a petition which, if successful, could make the area much safer for everyone.

The petition is advocating for a second footbridge at the Kev Collett Bridge near Calliope State School.

Ms Hitson, who lives near the school, said a second footbridge would address the issue of locals and particularly school children unsafely crossing busy Stirrat St.

"There's no safe crossing but there's an underpass we're hoping to get connected to another footbridge on the opposite side so people can go underneath the bridge instead of across the main highway,” Ms Hitson said.

"(Currently) they've got to walk across the highway and it's in an area where it sort of comes up a hill and cars have to pick up speed.

"We've seen many kids get nearly hit, it's just really a bad spot.

"There's a lot of kids that try and dart across and it's just really dangerous.”

Ms Hitson said the petition had just over 100 signatures following the most recent count but needed more than 1000 to be represented in parliament.

She said many locals had already indicated their support for the proposed project.

"Because the idea we've come up with is really good and it's not going to interfere with the traffic coming up in that area,” Ms Hitson said.

"I just hope we get (more) support because we want something safer for our kids.”

The petition can be signed at Calliope Caltex service station, Calliope Real Estate, Puma Calliope service station, Drakes Calliope and Diggers Arms Hotel.

"We've got five places we've put the petitions in and three of them are doing really well so we're hoping to get over that 1000 mark,” Ms Hitson said.

calliope state school construction petition road safety roadworks unsafe behaviour
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

    premium_icon Gladstone prayer service will honour Christchurch victims

    News President says there were some minor safety concerns among the local Muslim population after Friday's attack.

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Rail Trail passes major hurdle at council meeting

    premium_icon Rail Trail passes major hurdle at council meeting

    News The Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail has taken another step forward.

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Four votes to be utilised at crucial LGAQ meeting

    premium_icon Four votes to be utilised at crucial LGAQ meeting

    News The meeting is expected to be a pivotal one for Queensland councils.

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Worrying stats reveal prevalence of cancer in CQ

    premium_icon Worrying stats reveal prevalence of cancer in CQ

    Health Cancer is impacting an increasing number of people and families.

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM