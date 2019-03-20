'Safer for our kids': Petition calls for changes to bridge

The Kev Collett Bridge only has one footbridge currently. A petition is aiming to make crossing the road safer for residents.

CALLIOPE resident Sandra Hitson is heading a petition which, if successful, could make the area much safer for everyone.

The petition is advocating for a second footbridge at the Kev Collett Bridge near Calliope State School.

Ms Hitson, who lives near the school, said a second footbridge would address the issue of locals and particularly school children unsafely crossing busy Stirrat St.

"There's no safe crossing but there's an underpass we're hoping to get connected to another footbridge on the opposite side so people can go underneath the bridge instead of across the main highway,” Ms Hitson said.

"(Currently) they've got to walk across the highway and it's in an area where it sort of comes up a hill and cars have to pick up speed.

"We've seen many kids get nearly hit, it's just really a bad spot.

"There's a lot of kids that try and dart across and it's just really dangerous.”

Ms Hitson said the petition had just over 100 signatures following the most recent count but needed more than 1000 to be represented in parliament.

She said many locals had already indicated their support for the proposed project.

"Because the idea we've come up with is really good and it's not going to interfere with the traffic coming up in that area,” Ms Hitson said.

"I just hope we get (more) support because we want something safer for our kids.”

The petition can be signed at Calliope Caltex service station, Calliope Real Estate, Puma Calliope service station, Drakes Calliope and Diggers Arms Hotel.

"We've got five places we've put the petitions in and three of them are doing really well so we're hoping to get over that 1000 mark,” Ms Hitson said.