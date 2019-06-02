Safe night out for DV awareness

TEAM WORK: MIe Place nightclub owner Aodhan McCann with Community Coordinated Response to Domestic and Family Violence chair Sgt Vicki Dredge. The nightclub has donated $154.50 to the organisation.

TEAM WORK: MIe Place nightclub owner Aodhan McCann with Community Coordinated Response to Domestic and Family Violence chair Sgt Vicki Dredge. The nightclub has donated $154.50 to the organisation. Liana Walker

A BARBECUE promoting a safe night out in Gladstone has resulted in a donation to the Community Coordinated Response to Domestic and Family Violence.

Officers from the Gladstone Police Station put on a barbecue at MIe Place nightclub in exchange for a gold coin donation, where they handed out factsheets about domestic violence.

Nightclub owner Aodhan McCann said the event stemmed around domestic and family violence prevention month.

"Last year we tried to do some stuff through the safe night precinct (program) but we didn't get it off the ground until this year,” Mr McCann said.

The organisation's chair Sergeant Vicki Dredge said they were grateful the donation would help the not-for-profit's activities such as the Love Bites program, which educates primary school children on domestic violence.

"Any donation is great because it's also about awareness,” Sgt Dredge said.

"Every single cent goes back into our resources.”

Constables Dean Keevers and Tahnee Guinea helped prepare the barbeque at MIe-Place Nightclub which raised funds and awareness for Domestic Violence prevention. Contributed

Office-In-Charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said the safe night was a great way to get their officers out into a community.

"It's an excellent opportunity for staff to mingle with patrons in a different climate,” Sen Sgt Goodwin said.

In total MIe Place raised $154.50 for the organisation. Mr McCann said the club would "definitely” look to host a similar event again.