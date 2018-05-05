Safe Haven's plans for wombat refuge delayed

BIG VISION: Safe Haven owner Tina Janssen plans to travel to South Australia once again in a bid to buy land for a wombat refuge.

TINA Janssen's plans to establish a wombat refuge in South Australia have suffered a setback but she has a Plan B.

Ms Janssen's not-for-profit organisation Safe Haven scoped out a property about 10 hours drive west of Adelaide in February with the intention to buy.

After the visit, the property owner rang Ms Janssen to say he'd changed his mind and the property was not for sale.

Ms Janssen thinks she knows why.

Some of the local farmers don't want any greenies down there.

"The other farmers were in (the seller's) ear.

"I should have pushed through months before but over the period of time everybody got wind we'd be down there."

The Safe Haven facility is home for a group of southern hairy nosed wombats involved in a captive breeding program. Kara Burns

Many farmers in South Australia consider the southern hairy nosed wombats pests because of their burrowing tendencies.

"It was very disappointing, we were devastated," Ms Janssen said.

The Safe Haven team chose to drive from Mount Larcom to Adelaide to view the property.

The drive kept costs down but the time investment was about 14 days.

Ms Janssen is not one to give up.

"Just because I have one block taken from me that won't stop me," she said.

Ms Janssen has identified another site that Safe Haven could purchase for the refuge.

It is of a similar size to the previous property at about 1133ha.

The new site is at Clare Bay on South Australia's west coast.

The seller has identified parts of his property that are heavily populated with wombats.

Ms Janssen is working with him to determine how best to subdivide.

The property is ideal for wombats with sandy soil and limestone ledges, perfect for burrowing.

Ms Janssen said Safe Haven would need to raise more funds to make the trip to check out the site.

She hopes to purchase the property by Christmas.

Once the refuge is established, Ms Janssen said she aims to develop relationships with farmers in the area.

When a farmer wants to get rid of a wombat, she said she hoped they would call Safe Haven.

Safe Haven staff would then trap the wombat and bring it to Safe Haven land.

The refuge would also be a centre for wombat research.

Ms Janssen said she planned to purchase radio collars, tracking equipment and infra-red cameras to monitor wombats living on the site.