Safe Haven aims for world first: Joeys for Christmas

NOT EASY: It is notoriously difficult to get wombats to breed in captivity. Kara Burns

TINA Janssen and her crew at Safe Haven are waiting with bated breath for the outcome of this weekend.

Three of the southern hairy nosed wombats in the Mt Larcom facility's captive breeding program are in the spotlight on the first, second and third of December.

During this time, scientists will - for the first time - attempt to artificially inseminate this species of wombat.

The team at Safe Haven conducted a 12-week study to determine the best time to inseminate the wombats.

The sperm, collected from South Australia, was already on site in a dry shipper.

Ms Janssen said associate professor Steve Johnston, a reproductive biologist, would come up from the University of Queensland to perform the procedure.

"I'm a little bit nervous, I want it to work but the artificial insemination should go fairly smoothly," she said.

"It'll be those 22 days waiting to see if there's a birth."

Wombat mothers give birth to an embryonic joey weighing just one gram.

Ms Janssen said unless they witnessed the birth, they would not even know it had happened.

For this reason, in late December, including on Christmas day, Ms Janssen will be monitoring her wombats via video to detect signs of birthing.

"It takes about an hour and a half to give birth, so long as I'm checking cameras every 15 minutes I'm not going to miss the progress," she said.

The southern hairy nosed wombat is not yet listed as threatened but researchers say the species appears to be heading in that direction.

"If you've got a species you are trying to save, you need to understand reproduction," Ms Janssen said.