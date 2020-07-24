Sadistic rapist challenges ongoing detention

A rapist who brutalised a Japanese tourist bushwalking in the Sunshine Coast hinterland has told a court that his continuing jail sentence is “heavy handed and unjustified”.

Almost 20 years ago, Kim Spoehr hit the bushwalker over the head with a lump of wood after she stopped to ask him for directions while walking in Noosa National Park on Christmas Day in 2001.

During one brutal night of violence, the now 68-year-old, dragged her to his camp and tied her up to a tree in an illegal bush camp where he repeatedly violated her, beat her with a stick and tortured her.

The next morning, he shaved her pubic hair and forced her to bathe in a river before letting her go.

Kym Spoehr raped a woman at Noosa then fled to Coffs Harbour.

Spoehr was sentenced to 14 years’ jail for the horrific attack and released in 2017.

He was returned to custody 14 months later after he assaulted another offender with a lump of wood in the secure prisoner housing precinct where he was living.

At a hearing of his case last year, psychiatrist Andrew Aboud said the only way to guarantee Spoehr would not attack anyone again was to put him on a desert island.

Spoehr appeared self-represented via video on Friday morning and told the Brisbane Supreme Court he felt his continuing detention order was a bit “heavy handed”.

“I considered this continued detention was heavy handed and unjustified but I’ll have to fight that … when I get to court,” he said.

During an annual review of his case, the court was told that one psychiatrist had recommended that he was suitable for release on a supervision order, but the court was still waiting for the second psychiatrist’s assessment.

Justice Peter Davis told Spoehr he would not let the case “drift on” and set a mention for next Wednesday so the court could learn the Attorney-General’s position.

“On Wednesday we’ll know what sort of fight, if any, you are facing,” Justice Davis said.

Justice Davis will examine the case in full at a hearing on August 3.

