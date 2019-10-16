Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOTHING BUT SMILES: The rodeo is a fantastic way to bring the community together.
NOTHING BUT SMILES: The rodeo is a fantastic way to bring the community together.
News

Saddlin’ up support: Rodeo success key to drought survival

Bianca Hrovat
16th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Cowboys from across the country are saddling up to ride and heading to the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft, a country calendar staple since well before legend Buddy Willams immortalised the event in song.

Mr Williams received a key to the city for his efforts in promoting the week-long event, heralding it as a great day out to experience the "true west", with its bucking bulls and broncos.

The festivities are sure to chase away the cowboy blues for many drought-affected families, according to organiser Teilah McKelvey.

"This year has been hard with the weather conditions because the majority of people connected to the rodeo are part of the agricultural industry," Mrs McKelvey explained.

"There's a lot of people struggling on the home front.

"But these people want to see the event go ahead because it gives them some reprieve."

The gathering of checked shirts, Akubra hats and cans of beer, on the last weekend of October, is a rare opportunity for rural residents to celebrate their solidarity and strength.

"It's a break from the isolation," Mrs McKelvey said.

"A lot of these people live on properties with no neighbours in sight.

"People come together and see friends they might only get a chance to once a year, while enjoying the spectacle of the sport."

The event has played an important role in the community for over 100 years, persevering through world wars, great depressions and a number of damaging droughts.

"We've been able to maintain our competitor numbers in the dry conditions which is great," Mrs McKelvey said.

"I've enjoyed seeing everyone come together to make this big event happen.

"It's going to provide a massive economic boost at a time we really need it."

For more information visit warwickshowandrodeo.com.au

More Stories

rodeo warwick rodeo and campdraft
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    ‘Stay away from cars’: Motorist’s shocking DUI reading

    premium_icon ‘Stay away from cars’: Motorist’s shocking DUI reading

    News A GLADSTONE dad admitted to having an alcohol problem after he blew nearly five times the legal alcohol limit during a roadside breath test.

    $1b plant on track: Ammonia project start date within sight

    premium_icon $1b plant on track: Ammonia project start date within sight

    Business Jobs close to home is the aim for Australian Future Energy CEO Kerry Parker.

    The everyday heroes from Agnes Water

    premium_icon The everyday heroes from Agnes Water

    News Michael Stuth does not consider himself a hero but the thousands of people in Nepal...

    Funding to attract more tourists to our region

    premium_icon Funding to attract more tourists to our region

    News Two of the region’s biggest events score state funds to help drive further tourism...