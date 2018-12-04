Menu
THOUGHTS: The Queen sends a message to victims of bushfires.
'Saddened': The Queen sends a message to Queenslanders

Mark Zita
by
4th Dec 2018 10:49 AM

THE Queen has sent her thoughts to victims of the current bushfire crisis in Queensland, and the firefighters working to contain them.

In a message sent to Governor Paul de Jersey, the Queen said she is saddened to hear about what is happening.

"I pay tribute to the commitment and dedication of our firefighters, other emergency services personnel, and the volunteers who are working tirelessly to contain the fires," she said.

"In true Australian spirit, it is heartening to know other states and territories are working alongside Queensland in support of the relief effort.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time."

