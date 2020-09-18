‘SAD’: Trophies for junior netball team stolen

The Redback Under-9s team had their trophies stolen from them.

A NETBALL coach has been left disheartened after a parcel containing trophies for her Under-9 team was stolen.

Shae Young had the box of trophies delivered to her Boyne Island home while she was away between noon and 3pm on Wednesday.

When arriving home after 3pm, Mrs Young was disappointed to discover the trophies for her Redbacks team were gone.

“I phoned the post office and they said they’ve been delivered and were able to tell me where they left them,” Mrs Young said.

She contacted Australia Post which established the parcel was not left in a safe space and would organise a refund, but it wasn’t soon enough for the girls who had been expecting their trophies that night.

“I went down to netball and told the girls the trophies were stolen,” she said.

“It was so sad having to tell the girls”

The trophies were worth $100 but the value to the netball girls was immeasurable.

“When they receive a trophy at this age it means the world to them,” Mrs Young said.

“At that age they are so excited to get a trophy and know they’ve earned something.

“It’s for their strength – everyone gets something for their strength.”

Mrs Young doesn’t blame the delivery drivers and doesn’t wish to get police involved.

“I would be happy if they just returned them and left them at the door step,” she said.

“It would be nice to have them back for the girls.

“It should be safe for people to be able to have parcels delivered to their house.”

