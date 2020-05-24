Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum
A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum
News

Sad new details emerge after body found near tennis courts

by Kara Sonter, Marcel Baum
24th May 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released more details about the person found dead near tennis courts in Redland Bay yesterday morning.

They have confirmed the person was a 44-year-old Redland Bay woman.

They said they could not provide further details of how the tragedy unfolded until after a post mortem examination was carried out in the coming days.

 

A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum
A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum

However there has been suggestions the woman slipped close to the creek while walking near the Redland Bay Tennis Club.

EARLIER: Police swarm tennis courts as body found

The information follows the discovery of the woman's body yesterday morning.

Police set up a sizeable investigation at the site which caused a stir with locals, some of whom said they had been walking in the area that morning and had not noticed anything.

A neighbour was yesterday taken aback by the tragic discovery.

"It is not good news for the area," the man said.

 

 

 

Originally published as Sad new details emerge after body found near tennis courts

More Stories

Show More
fall fatality tennis courts

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEST OF SERIES: 30+ photos afternoon of brews and tunes

        premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: 30+ photos afternoon of brews and tunes

        News We're taking a look back at our best-read articles from the past months. Did you check out Gladstone’s inaugural CQ Beer + Cider Festival?

        BRRR: Gladstone weather breaks 42-year record

        premium_icon BRRR: Gladstone weather breaks 42-year record

        Weather It appears a four decade old record has been broken.

        Streaming movies up 455% in lockdown

        premium_icon Streaming movies up 455% in lockdown

        Movies Gladstone residents have been downloading movies by the terabyte and here are your...

        New skills as artists take advantage of grants

        premium_icon New skills as artists take advantage of grants

        Art & Theatre Almost $58,000 will go to arts and culture projects through the latest round of the...