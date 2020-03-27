Sad day for soccer in Central Queensland

SOCCER: Last year’s Queensland Community Administrator of the Year Kerry Gray has been stood down as Football Central Queensland Operations Manager on Friday.

She was the unfortunate victim of cost-cutting measures throughout Footall Federation of Australia and Football Queensland.

Gray took over the post in early 2019 and played an integral role in the rise of female participants in soocer as well as helping get the Brisbane Roar to play a practice match at Marley Brown Oval last year.

“This has come as a measure to try and get FCQ through the financial implications due to the COVID-19 suspension,” Gray posted on the FCQ Facebook page.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my role and working alongside clubs to improve football in our region.”

Gray has been involved in soccer in the CQ region over the last six years and was passionate about growing the game in CQ.

“I would like to thank all of the clubs, coaches, players and multiple volunteers who I have worked with in the last 11 months and wish you all the best for the future and hope maybe that someday I may return,” she said.

