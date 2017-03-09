Sacked Boyne Smelter worker cheats boss out of $38K

Former BSL worker Justen Scott White kept submitting timesheets to his employer for four months after being sacked.

Justen Scott White, 27, was employed by recruitment agency Manpower Gladstone to work as a forklift driver at BSL in 2014.

When White was fired for breaching safety rules in April 2015, he grabbed a handful of timesheets on his way out.

He continued to submit the BSL timesheets to the recruitment agency for four months, earning $38,231 in that time.

He was paid for 19 timesheets, but was caught out submitting the 20th, when Manpower realised he was no longer working at BSL.

Those were the facts heard in Gladstone District Court as White pleaded guilty to fraud and attempted fraud.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said White had taken advantage of a communication error between Manpower and BSL.

Ms Baker said the fraud had been a big financial burden on the now out-of-pocket recruitment agency.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said his client had acted out of desperation, with three children and his partner to support.

Mr Polley said White's two youngest children had medical conditions which were an extra financial burden on the family.

He said White was "ashamed and worried" about losing his job and having to support his family.

"He continued to get up and pretend he was going to work," Mr Polley said.

"It was not a sophisticated act.

"He was always going to be found out."

Mr Polley said White was "very sorry" to Manpower.

He said his client was now a stay-at-home-dad, with his partner taking on the worker role, because his reputation had been so badly tarnished after the fraud that he was no longer able to get work in Gladstone.

Mr Polley said the family planned to move away from the area "as soon as possible".

Judge Michael Burnett said without trust, society would break down.

"You've occasioned real harm to Manpower," Judge Burnett said.

He sentenced White to two-and-a-half years in jail, suspended after seven months for four years.

White wasn't ordered to pay back the money, because Judge Burnett didn't believe he'd be able to do so.