SA women’s star loves the challenge, banter of men’s cricket

Amanda Jade Wellington takes one of her three wickets for the Port Adelaide men’s D grade side on Saturday. Picture: Keryn Stevens/AAP

Amanda Jade Wellington takes one of her three wickets for the Port Adelaide men’s D grade side on Saturday. Picture: Keryn Stevens/AAP

AMANDA-JADE Wellington says playing men's grade cricket is helping her improve and she is enjoying the banter coming her way out in the middle.

The SA Scorpions and Adelaide Strikers leg-spinner played her second consecutive D-grade men's match with Port Adelaide on Saturday after the club's women's team forfeited for the fifth time this season.

Wellington opened the bowling and finished with 3-31 from eight overs before making 15 off 16 balls in the Magpies' three-wicket home victory over Southern District.

A week earlier, she top-scored with 41 and snared 1-29 from eight overs in Port's three-wicket home triumph against Prospect.

Wellington said playing for the Magpies' women remained her club cricket priority but she was having plenty of fun testing herself against men.

"The lads have welcomed me in with arms wide open - there's a lot of banter and I love it," Wellington said.

Amanda-Jade Wellington finished with 3-31 for the Port Adelaide men’s D grade side against Southern District last Saturday. Picture: Keryn Stevens/AAP

"The (Prospect) boys were giving me a bit of stick out there … saying they're leaving it up to me to make all the runs.

"When I get given it, I give it back and it helps out there when you're making runs.

"To the fielders (against Prospect) I'd say, 'They're relying on me to hit the runs but they should stop bowling pus to me.'

"(The banter) gave me some enthusiasm to put it to them and show them I can bat against men.

"I'm pretty happy with how I've been bowling.

"For a female to go out and play against men is a massive opportunity for you to improve your game, whether it's bowling, batting or fielding.

"It's been great fun to win with the blokes and sing the team song afterwards."

Port senior coach Matthew Weeks selected Wellington to play in the male B-grade competition in February last season but the match was called off due to damp conditions.

Given the chance to make her senior men's debut against Prospect, Wellington was tense beforehand and initially struggled to grip the heavier ball.

Amanda-Jade Wellington in the field against the Southern District men’s D grade side. Picture: Keryn Stevens/AAP

"I went to Port Adelaide and said, 'If I'm not getting a women's game, is there any chance I can play men's cricket', and then the opportunity came," she said.

"It was exciting but I was also nervous because I had a point to prove with the reputation I have and people expecting big things."

Wellington was frustrated the Magpies' women had forfeited five times this season but said she was a "Port girl … and I'm not going to move clubs".

"We're trying the best we can to get a women's team and I know SACA is supporting that as well," she said.

Wellington is not the first woman to play in Adelaide's men's grade competition.

In 2015, England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor became the first woman to line up in a men's A-grade match in Australia when she stood behind the stumps for Northern Districts against Port Adelaide.

Ex-Australian star Karen Rolton also lined up in the Magpies' Bs and Cs during the early 2000s.

Howzat! Amanda-Jade Wellington appeals last Saturday. Picture: Keryn Stevens/AAP

Wellington said she would be keen to play in a higher men's grade if Port's women's team forfeited again and she was offered the opportunity.

"The conversations between Weeks, myself and Port Adelaide are to see how far I can take my cricket," she said.

Wellington aims to finish the season with some strong performances for the Scorpions and Magpies in the hope of earning a national recall.

Amanda-Jade Wellington plays in a one-day international for Australia in 2017. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

She did not get the chance to head to Karen Rolton Oval on Sunday to watch Southern Stars' 95-run one-day International victory over New Zealand, but tuned in from home.

"It's frustrating not being in the squad, but I'm scratching away trying to figure out how I can get back into the squad," she said.

"I need to perform consistently in WNCL (Women's National Cricket League) and club cricket, and hopefully get noticed.

"I'm glad they got the win and obviously the Rose Bowl is back in our hands again."