FUTURE HOPE: Gladstone Conservation Council's Anna Hitchcock said Gladstone is the perfect place to produce renewable energy solutions. Greg Bray
SA project could flick switch for Gladstone

Gregory Bray
by
11th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Conservation Council's Anna Hitchcock believes a renewable energy development in South Australia could have benefits for Gladstone.

"The announcement that there was going to be a renewable hydrogen ammonia plant in Port Lincoln is really big news,” she said.

"That's the way we think Gladstone ought to be going, using renewable energy to power an electrolysis process where you split water into hydrogen and oxygen on an industrial scale.”

Ms Hitchcock said the South Australian project would produce hydrogen to power a turbine to supply electricity to the grid.

"Hydrogen handled correctly is safe to use in electricity turbines and it's waste product is water,” she said.

"We want to avoid using fossil fuels like coal or natural gas to produce power.”

Ms Hitchcock said a recent article published in Renew Magazine indicated the cost of producing hydrogen using renewable energy is comparable to the cost of natural gas.

"If renewable technology is cheaper to use it will push further development of future plants using renewable technology,” she said.

"Here in Gladstone we know how to deal with big industrial processes and dangerous goods. We already export gas and handle ammonia.

"If we could power those industries using renewable energy it's a way forward to use everything we've already got in order to move towards a renewable future.”

"If we don't have a vision for the future, then we'll have stranded assets and infrastructure.”

To learn more visit the Gladstone Conservation Council's Facebook page.

anna hitchcock gladstone conservation council hydrogen fuel renewable energy
Gladstone Observer

