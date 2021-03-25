‘S... happens’: Drug driver’s relaxed approach to conviction

A Gladstone woman who told police she dragged a joint at a party before driving the next day appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

A Gladstone woman who told police she dragged a joint at a party before driving the next day appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

A drug-driver agreed with a magistrate that “s... happens” when asked about her offending.

Sarah Jean Walker, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Walker’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

In January, Walker was intercepted driving a grey Audi station wagon on Dalrymple Dr, Toolooa.



Walker submitted to a roadside drug test which returned a positive result and she was transported to the Gladstone Police Station for further questioning.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

She made admissions to police that she had been at a party the night before and had a puff on a joint which contained cannabis.

Test results verified Walker’s version of events, cannabis was detected and she was issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

When asked if she had anything to say about her offending, Walker and Mr Manthey were in agreement that “s... happens” and she would not dabble in drugs again.

Mr Manthey said he was forced to impose the mandatory minimum suspension of three months given Walker’s previous offending within a five-year time frame.

He fined Walker $800 and disqualified her from driving for three months with a conviction recorded.

More Gladstone drug driving stories:

– ‘Haven’t touched drugs in years’: Words before positive test

– Cones for breakfast lands Gladstone man in court

– Late for work driver endangered cyclists