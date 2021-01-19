Ryan Reynolds’ X-rated birthday video

Thank you for being my friend?

In a jaw-dropping Instagram Story, Ryan Reynolds proposed that Betty White "suck a hot c**k" for her 99th birthday. The actor gifted America's eternal sweetheart with the outrageously raunchy shoutout on Sunday.

Reynolds, 44, shared a tickling - albeit tawdry - throwback video of him fake-feuding with his on-screen grandma in behind-the-scenes footage from 2009 rom-com The Proposal, which also starred Sandra Bullock, 56.

Deeming White a "seething demon" in their faux-fight, the Golden Globe nominee blasts the beloved Golden Girls icon for secretly subjecting him to savage cruelty while lavishing motherly affection on Bullock and the other cast members.

Reynolds and White trade insults in the throwback video.

"What is Betty doing here? She's got an issue with me," an annoyed Reynolds says to Bullock.

The Miss Congeniality star immediately defends the beloved actress, insisting: "What is your problem with Betty? She's like the nicest person on the planet."

Behind Bullock's back, White then churlishly misaddresses Reynolds as "Bryan" and demands he get her a cup of coffee.

Reynolds - who plays the long-suffering assistant to a tyrannical Bullock in the film - reminds White that his name is Ryan, and calmly confronts her about treating him like a real-life subordinate throughout their time as co-stars.

"You've been a terrible assistant that whole time," White says, interrupting Reynolds.

"When Betty White says she wants a cup of coffee, you get her a f***ing cup of coffee! You ab-crunching jacka**," she spits.

Reynolds then barks back: "You seem like an adorable, sweet old lady on the outside, but on the inside, you're like this seething demon. You hear me?"

"Why don't you suck a hot c**k?," he adds, before realising the rest of the set was by now watching. "That's right, everybody, I told Betty White to go suck a hot c**k!"

White immediately reprises her matronly masquerade for the crowd of stunned cast and crew members. Seemingly distressed, the seasoned actress runs to Bullock's waiting arms for comfort, while discreetly giving Reynolds the middle finger.

Reynolds captioned the hysterical birthday post: "We made this movie 12 years ago. Betty turns 99 today. But she is 100 [per cent] the funniest person on the planet."

Betty White, pictured here in 2009, has enjoyed a successful career that has spanned more than 75 years.

Ahead of her milestone birthday, White credited her long life to laughter.

"Don't take yourself too seriously," the Emmy Award winner said in a recent interview.

"Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside," she said. "Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time."

In celebration of earning 99 candles on her cake, White took to Instagram announcing the re-release of her "long-lost" 1971 animal-friendly talk show series, The Pet Set.

"Would you believe it?! It's my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking," she wrote. "I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after 50 years! I am just so proud of the Pet Set."

A bastion of positivity, White closed her bubbly birthday address saying: "I hope everyone is well and staying safe. We will get through this."

