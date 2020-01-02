RV-friendly focus of new tourism plan

GLADSTONE Regional Council wants to make more RV Friendly sites in the region to help boost visitor numbers.

At the latest council meeting the Gladstone Regional Recreational Vehicle strategy was tabled alongside the Visitor­ Economy Strategy 2020–2025.

The Visitor Economy Strategy states the $315 million tourism economy is expected to grow by 3.4 per cent a year to $348 million by 2025.

The report said the drive market – in particular RV travellers – was a potential area for growth.

In Gladstone there are council-owned or managed RV sites at Boynedale, Calliope River, Agnes Water, Gladstone Harbour Island and Boyne Island and 12 commercial sites.

The report said improvements would need to be made to existing sites, such as infrastructure and signage to establish a minimum standard for facilities at future sites.

Key recommendations from the report include attracting a major leisure-based caravan park, promote the Discovery Coast and develop an RV-friendly site in walking distance of the Gladstone CBD.

It said more dump points, water fill stations and long distance day parking in key locations were also needed.

Councillor Glenn Churchill said the RV strategy was a “a welcomed outcome from a long journey”.

“It’s quite pleasing to see the RV industry will be an important part (of the visitor economy strategy),” he said.

“The greatest challenge and the greatest opportunity is to get those strategies built into our vision and get it built into our business plans and our action plans.”

The strategy also recommends council-controlled sites include a bylaw so greywater is not disposed of illegally. The report said council should determine which of the region’s towns could be considered as RV friendly towns or destinations under the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia program or under the Community Welcomes Recreational Vehicles program by Caravanning Queensland.

Miriam Vale is already recognised on the Caravanning Queensland website.

“Such programs will assist with promoting the region as an attractive RV destination to a wider audience,” it said.