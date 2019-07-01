Russian ballet to be broadcast in to Gladstone

A PERFORMANCE of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet will be broadcast at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre from 7pm Saturday.

The troupe is performing their signature ballet Spartacus in Brisbane, with music performed by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra conducted by Pavel Sorokin.

The performance will also be shown in communities across the far north and to the west of the state - with participants being able to enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews prior to the main event.

Spartacus was first performed at the Bolshoi Theatre 60 years ago, with the Brisbane performance part of the Queensland Performing Arts Centre's International Series 2019 program.

Tickets are free but bookings are essential, which can be made at the GECC website at gladstoneentertainment.com.