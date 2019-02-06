Menu
Screenshots from Jonathan Kehler's video shows a croc that is about to chow down on a feed get attacked by shark on the Adelaide River. Picture: Supplied
Shark fights hungry croc

by Ally Foster
6th Feb 2019 8:07 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

FOOTAGE of a shark challenging a massive crocodile for food has left tourists on a jumping croc tour in the Northern Territory horrified.

The jaw-dropping encounter was filmed by Darwin resident Jonathan Kehler who decided to take his friends who were visiting from Europe out on one of the popular tours on the Adelaide River.

But the group got more than they bargained for when a shark leapt out of the water and tried to grab the piece of chicken the guide was dangling for the waiting croc.

"It was not scared of the croc and just tried to grab a bite … the shark sort of scared the crocodile a little bit but the croc ended up getting the chicken," Mr Kehler told NT News.

The crocodile and shark collided mid-air, with the shark quickly racing off.

Mr Kehler said it was a stern reminder to not mess with Aussie wildlife.

