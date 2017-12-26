Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rural volunteers battle grass fire at Iveragh

UNDER CONTROL: Rural firefighters have managed to gain control of a large grass fire at Iveragh (file photo).
UNDER CONTROL: Rural firefighters have managed to gain control of a large grass fire at Iveragh (file photo). Jonno Colfs
Andrew Thorpe
by

RURAL firefighters have managed to contain a large grass fire at Iveragh after battling the blaze for almost seven hours.

The fire is located in the vicinity of properties on Christensen Rd near the railway line.

Volunteer units from Tannum Sands, Benaraby and Turkey Beach were called into action just past midday and were able to contain the blaze on its southern side by 1.50pm, extinguishing it along the railway line around the same time.

They conducted back burning around the eastern boundary of a property around 3.30pm.

The fire was reported to have been kept within containment lines around 7pm, with firefighters mopping up to reduce the likelihood of the blaze jumping those lines overnight.

 

Related Items

Topics:  gladstone fire iveragh rural firefighters

Gladstone Observer
PHOTOS: Calliope Races draw big crowd

PHOTOS: Calliope Races draw big crowd

Were you snapped by our roving photographer? Find out here.

TRUE FAN: Manly supporter's big plans for Gladstone NRL game

PASSIONATE FANS: Sean Peckover with wife Belinda and sons Hayden and Joel.

Sean Peckover is a Sea Eagles fan on a mission.

Meet the people who don't stop working on Christmas

24/7 JOB: Bruce Watts, part of Chris Loughran's rodding operations crew, is used to working Christmas Day at Boyne Smelter.

Some jobs need doing even during the holidays.

Where to find massive bargains in Gladstone today

BARGAIN: Shoppers are expected to be out in force today to take advantage of massive discounts.

BOXING DAY SALES: Here are some of the biggest discounts in town.

Local Partners