Rural volunteers battle grass fire at Iveragh

UNDER CONTROL: Rural firefighters have managed to gain control of a large grass fire at Iveragh (file photo). Jonno Colfs

RURAL firefighters have managed to contain a large grass fire at Iveragh after battling the blaze for almost seven hours.

The fire is located in the vicinity of properties on Christensen Rd near the railway line.

Volunteer units from Tannum Sands, Benaraby and Turkey Beach were called into action just past midday and were able to contain the blaze on its southern side by 1.50pm, extinguishing it along the railway line around the same time.

They conducted back burning around the eastern boundary of a property around 3.30pm.

The fire was reported to have been kept within containment lines around 7pm, with firefighters mopping up to reduce the likelihood of the blaze jumping those lines overnight.