Rural school gets brand new tuck shop

TUCKING IN: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher (front) with Ambrose State School principal Andrew Collis and students (L-R) Angus Gordon, Emerson Weir, Tahli Westwood, Nicholas Hiron, Olivia Geiger and Charlotte Pomeroy.

AMBROSE State School will soon be able to host and cater functions and teach kids about cooking after receiving a $202,000 contribution towards a brand new tuck shop.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher paid the rural school a visit yesterday to announce the contribution as part of the State Government's Smart Schools Subsidy Scheme.

"I've been to functions here and the P&C were very strong advocates (given) the lack of a tuck shop ... and having to cook barbecues out in the middle of a paddock," he said.

Principal Andrew Collis said the new building would mean volunteers would no longer have to work out of a roller door under one of the school buildings.

The funding will not fully cover the cost of the tuck shop, meaning the school is about to begin fundraising, starting with a general auction at the school oval from 9am Saturday.