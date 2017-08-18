Rural school gets brand new tuck shop

AMBROSE State School will soon be able to host and cater functions and teach kids about cooking after receiving a $202,000 contribution towards a brand new tuck shop.
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher paid the rural school a visit yesterday to announce the contribution as part of the State Government's Smart Schools Subsidy Scheme.
"I've been to functions here and the P&C were very strong advocates (given) the lack of a tuck shop ... and having to cook barbecues out in the middle of a paddock," he said.
Principal Andrew Collis said the new building would mean volunteers would no longer have to work out of a roller door under one of the school buildings.
The funding will not fully cover the cost of the tuck shop, meaning the school is about to begin fundraising, starting with a general auction at the school oval from 9am Saturday.