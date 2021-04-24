Rural bowls club celebrates decade-long charity partnership

Calliope Bendigo Bank Manager John Wessling, Guide Dog handler Dave Bryars with Harvey and Guide Dogs Community Engagement Coordinator Nerida Hepple at the Calliope Bowls Club on Saturday.

Calliope Bendigo Bank Manager John Wessling, Guide Dog handler Dave Bryars with Harvey and Guide Dogs Community Engagement Coordinator Nerida Hepple at the Calliope Bowls Club on Saturday.

A Gladstone region bowls club is today observing its tenth anniversary of giving to a charity which they said was very close to their hearts.

Calliope Central Bowls Club is hosting its annual charity day to help raise money for Guide Dogs Australia.

The charity event was the dream of Gladstone local and Guide Dog handler Dave Bryars, who approached the bowls club on a mission a decade ago today.

Mr Bryars wanted to help support the organisation that had supported him for so many years.

“I make it my focus to fundraise for Guide Dogs as a means of giving back for the

services Guide Dogs offer,” he said.

“I’m with Harvey now, my third guide dog. I’ve been shown the way to independence

and have the confidence to participate in the community.”

Calliope Bendigo Bank Manager John Wessling did not hesitate to help out when

approached about the event.

“Guide Dogs does incredible work as an organisation. In our community, we can see

how much of a difference they have made to Dave’s life,” Mr Wessling said.

“Dave is also a very much loved member of the Gladstone community, so we all

want to do what we can to support him.”

Over the past 10 years, the event has raised over $50,000 thanks to

community participation and generosity.

This year, the goal is to raise another $5,000 to help train the next generation of guide dogs for Queenslanders.

Guide Dogs Community Engagement Coordinator Nerida Hepple said the efforts of

community groups like the Calliope Central Bowls Club made a huge impact on local

fundraising efforts each year.

“Over 90 per cent of Guide Dogs annual funding comes from the community,” Nerida said.

“It’s the incredible generosity and dedication of people like Dave, the members of the

Calliope Central Bowls Club, our local partners and the Calliope Community, who

make such a huge difference each year so Queenslanders with vision loss can

receive the support they need to live the life they choose.”

The Calliope Central Bowls Club Charity Day falls just a few days before International Guide Dog Day on April 28 and Guide Dogs first ever Giving Day on 29 April.

All donations on Giving Day will be quadrupled by generous matching donors, so the charity is encouraging everyone to dig deep and show their support.

For more information on Giving Day, please visit HERE.

