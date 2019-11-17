Menu
Chyanne Downing has been unrelenting in her dedication to softball, not just on herself, but to others involved in the game.
Softball and Baseball

Runs galore in Gladstone softball

NICK KOSSATCH
17th Nov 2019 5:14 PM
SOFTBALL: An unexpected thunderstorm prevented Telfords from notching two wins in Friday night's round of the Softball Gladstone Incorporated women's competition.

The storm washed out game two between Telfords and Psyclones after a tight first game.

SGI president Wendy Scott said the game between Telfords and Souths produced quality softball.

"Telfords started with the bat scoring two runs in the first and five in the second innings," she said.

Kirsty Lester in action for the Angels against the Dodgers as part of Gladstone's junior softball on 16 February 2018.
"Souths fought back in the second and scored five runs.

"The next four innings were tight with bat on ball but clean fielding resulted in only another three runs across the plate. Telfords came through with the win 9 -6.

"The game highlights included two base hits by Natasha Chequer-Edwards, Kirsty Lester, Lynn Munster and Samantha Kingston," Scott said.

Meanwhile Gladstone Michael Ludkin and former Gladstone player Brock Finlay have been named in the Queensland Patriots Open Men's team to play in the Australian Open Men Championship in the ACT from January 12-18.

Gladstone pair Joshua Ferguson and Daniel Ludkin will compete in the Australian Under-18 Championship from December 8-14 in New South Wales.

Gladstone's Nick Gehrmann and Kirsty Lester are in the state U16 boys and girls sides that will play in the Aussie champs from January 4-10 in Victoria and NSW respectively.

Gladstone Observer

