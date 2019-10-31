RUNNING ON EMPTY: No water reflief in sight

NO PLAN: Miriam Vale is still without a long-term water supply plan.

NO PLAN: Miriam Vale is still without a long-term water supply plan.

RECENT rainfall has provided little relief to drought-striken Miriam Vale as the township is still without a long-term water supply.

Residents have been on water restrictions since August after the town’s water source, Baffle Creek dried up.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said residents have reduced their daily water usage to an average of 101 litres per person, per day.

It is far below the target set by the council for residents of an average of 125 litres per person, per day.

“Unfortunately, the recent rainfall hasn’t restored the Baffle Creek catchment to a level where council could commit to removing the 125L per day restriction at this stage,” he said.

“Council has established its Drought Management Team and is implementing a Water Wise program to encourage the responsible use of our water.

“Baffle Creek is the main source of water for the Miriam Vale township and the Drought Management Team is exploring other options to ensure the long-term security of the water network.”

Cr Burnett said water was still being trucked into the township daily, with the process keeping up with the its needs.