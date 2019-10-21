Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QUICK RESPONSE: The man is now in a stable condition.
QUICK RESPONSE: The man is now in a stable condition.
News

'Run off the road': Man injured on New England Highway

Bianca Hrovat
19th Oct 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been transported to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on the New England Highway last night.

The car "appears to have run off the road" near Ballandean at around 3.40am, according to a spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service.

The man was conscious when police arrived at the scene and was transported by ambulance to the Stanthorpe Hospital.

According to a spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the man suffered minor injuries and is in a stable condition.

ambulance ballandean car crash new england highway police rollover stanthorpe hospital
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Not your average fishing festival

    premium_icon Not your average fishing festival

    News Catching the biggest fish wasn’t the only aim at this weekend’s fishing festival.

    Isolated showers and gusty winds

    premium_icon Isolated showers and gusty winds

    News Northerly winds to bring warmer temperatures across region without much chance of...

    How a lack of vending machines inspired a donation

    premium_icon How a lack of vending machines inspired a donation

    News IT started with a 24-hour lab with no vending machine — now the students at CQU...

    RIGHT TO KNOW: When we deserved to know the truth

    premium_icon RIGHT TO KNOW: When we deserved to know the truth

    News Campaigning for access to information in the public interest.