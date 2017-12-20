Run down old shed gets an impressive facelift for Port work

RENOVATION: Gladstone Ports Corporation landscapers Grant Haimi and Amy Wilkinson in the newly revamped workshop on Flinders Pde, with water, power and a dedicated office and maintenance area.

RENOVATION: Gladstone Ports Corporation landscapers Grant Haimi and Amy Wilkinson in the newly revamped workshop on Flinders Pde, with water, power and a dedicated office and maintenance area. Matt Taylor GLA151217GPC

AN EMPTY run down shed on Flinders Pde has undergone a rapid transformation to give it a fresh lease on life.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation workshop, the original workshop for the Gladstone Harbour Board, is now a modern home for its Parks and Gardens team.

"The building lay dormant for a number of years, but GPC's East Shores development gave us the perfect excuse to give it a facelift," building services superintendent Henry Ward said.

"The history of the port is engrained in its walls, floors and character, so we're thrilled to have been able to give it a polish and use it once more."

Local businesses and GPC's own young apprentices were involved in the extensive renovation.

Gladstone Seamless Flooring's Bob Roest and his team spent more than four weeks reviving the original floors.

"It's more than 80 years old so you can imagine what this would've looked like before," Mr Roest said.

Dave Roberts from Roberts Painting and Decorating said it was incredible to compare the before and after photos.

"We feel very proud being part of the transformation of such an historic building," he said.