Rumours persist over Boyne’s mystery creature

Boyne Island man Philip Lindfield says he has been left perplexed as to what the sea creature he photographed on Tuesday morning is.

THE rumour mill will not stop turning following The Observer’s publication of a story about an unidentified sea creature in the Boyne River.

Tannum Sands resident Philip Lindfield, who took photos and video footage of the mystery marine animal, said he was curious right away as to what it was.

“My first reaction was that it was a baby crocodile the way the tail was going to and fro but when I got closer I saw it had the one fin type thing,” he said.

“I thought ‘oh gee what is it?’”

And so did the rest of the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands community, with more than 100 comments being posted since its publication at 10am yesterday morning.

The most popular guesses in the comments section of Mr Lindfield’s Facebook post are that the object cruising through the water is either an injured dolphin or shark, based on its movement.

Emma Spark said she is siding with the injured shark believers.

“Rear tail and fins are not dolphin moving from right to left, not up and down,” Ms Spark said.

“Possible injury to top dorsal fins.”

Peter Di Murro replied to Ms Spark but sided with the object being an injured dolphin.

“I see what you mean about the tail but if a dolphin is on its side it would give the same effect as a vertical tail,” Mr Di Murro said.

“I’d say dolphin caught in some net.”

There was even a cheeky jab at politicians, however, the mystery remains unsolved.

“It’s a politician doing marine research – where are the sharks when you need them?” Ron Cahill said.