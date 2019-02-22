Rum, sleeping pills and knife a bad mix for pub regular

TAVERN TROUBLES: Daniel Hinchy leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after admitting to creating a disturbance at a Fernvale pub.

Ross Irby

DANIEL Hinchy was a regular at the Brisbane Valley Tavern until a recent booze-fuelled episode.

A mix of rum and sleeping pills may have been a factor.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell told an Ipswich court the tavern manager tried to peacefully remove Hinchy at 7.35pm after he was verbally abusive to staff and patrons.

The bar supervisor, who had a good rapport with the usually peaceful regular, stepped in to guide an argumentative Hinchy to the door. It took three attempts, all of which were caught on CCTV.

Hinchy walked to a white Isuzu ute and got inside, only to return to the smoking area and stand near a group of patrons.

Sgt Caldwell said a male walked up to Hinchy and forcibly removed a large knife in a sheath concealed in his pants.

Hinchy drove his ute home and his wife soon-after phoned police to say he was walking back to the tavern.

He never showed up and was arrested later that night at his cousin's house.

Daniel James Hinchy, 36, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink-driving (0.149) at Fernvale on November 23; committing public nuisance at licensed premises; being drunk and disorderly at licensed premises; failing to leave licensed premises; and driving when on a restricted licence.

"He told police he made a mistake. Was very emotional and regretful," Sgt Caldwell said. "He was saying that he acted very inappropriately at the tavern. And could not say why he got the knife other than he was being an idiot.

"Police do not allege that he did anything with the knife."

Sgt Caldwell and Hinchy's defence lawyer Justin Sibley said it was agreed after police conferencing that Hinchy's alcohol reading at the time was 0.149.

The defence argued Hinchy drove home and drank more rum before he was breath-tested.

Mr Sibley said Hinchy had been working, went home and had trouble sleeping.

He'd tried to wind down, drank rum and cokes, then took sleeping tablets.

"He really doesn't remember an awful lot after that. Obviously he did end up at the tavern," Mr Sibley said.

"He is a regular and is known there.

"He acted in a way that was completely inappropriate, one he is thoroughly ashamed of."

At some point he put the knife in the back of his pants. Had no intention of using it.

"A Good Samaritan went and calmed things down.

"There was no struggle, no violence."

In applying for his client to get a restricted work licence, Mr Sibley said the offence was "an aberration due to alcohol and possibly due to a sleeping tablet".

He had vowed not to drink alcohol.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the conferencing took place with police, and Hinchy's conduct had been bizarre.

He noted the alcohol of 0.149 was an agreed reading.

Hinchy was fined $750 and disqualified seven months.

The labourer was granted a restricted licence to drive to his work sites.