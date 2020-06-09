Rugby training starts on June 16 as season approaches

RUGBY UNION: It’s increasingly likely that the Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats will kick off the Rugby Capricornia season from mid to late July to October at the latest.

Goats’ president and player Seamus O’Connor said training would start next Tuesday and the numbers were looking healthy.

“So far I’ve had 20 say they’re keen in our group message poll,” he said.

“Im expecting we may get a little bit of spill-over from rugby league until when or if it starts up.”

O’Connor said the junior Goats are as keen as mustard to start training and playing while there could be a women’s team should there be enough numbers. O’Connor said the COVID-19 forced shutdown had been a frustration period for all involved at the club.

“Players have been keeping busy with their home gyms and running or riding where they can to maintain their cardio fitness,” he said.

Training will be in groups of maximum 20 split in to three sections of the field as approved by the Queensland Rugby Union’s covid safe plan.

“Now is a good time to come down and give rugby a go if you haven’t already,” O’Connor said.

