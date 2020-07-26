Rugby returns: Goats post great results in comeback

The Gladstone Rugby Union Goats side was victorious in their 7's competition, posting wins over Cap Coast and Biloela in the final.

LOCAL rugby is back and the Gladstone Rugby Union Goats announced their return with a series of emphatic results in the senior division.

GRUG President Seamus O'Connor said it was a fantastic weekend of rugby union action.

"It was awesome, we actually haven't had a women's side so to have one and then to have them win was awesome," Mr O'Connor said.

"Playing in the men's side last year as captain and coming in this year just playing and as president, the culture we are building is really good this year.

"We are hoping for big things we just need to get back to training and working on our game."

The win which Mr O'Connor referred to was a comprehensive 22-0 win to end the day against a spirited Biloela side in the rugby 7s competition.

The men's A-grade Gladstone Rugby Union Goats side posted a historic comeback win against a spirited Biloela side 17-12.

Carly Hill put her stamp on the game, taking home the player of the match award and earning praise from Mr O'Connor.

"Carly is excellent and brings some union experience as well, we have a lot of league girls in there, so she has a really good rugby head," he said.

"During the breaks between games she was showing them all the skills and all the little bits and pieces they were lacking in the first game even with the win."

Guzman y Gomez player of the match Carly Hill.

The Men's A-grade side's win was labelled an absolute heart-stopper as the players fought hard to overcome a halftime deficit to leave Biloela victorious 17-12.

"They were up at halftime time by one try, 5-nil, but then we managed to fight back for a 17-12 win," Mr O'Connor said.

"I think it was just a case of the first game jitters which saw us start on the back foot and then we lost two key players including our captain David West in the first minutes."

Vice-captain Alex 'Clarky' Clark not only walked off the field an A-grade champion but the player of the match as the Goats won

"He is a mobile number 8 who will be all around the field throughout the night," Mr O'Connor said.

"He is pretty much everywhere, in the rucks, running the ball, out wide and inside as well so really busy and really solid at the lineout having won a couple throughout the night."

Player of the match and A-Grade champion Alex 'Clarky' Clark.

In junior union action the U12s side got a tight win over Capricorn Coast 12-10, the

U14s went down to a strong Capricorn Coast side, but the U16s avenged them with a 32-22 over Capricorn Coast.