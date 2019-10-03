Rugby price revealed: How much did it cost council?

Bond University Queensland Country player Filipo Daugunu in the National Rugby Championships against Brisbane City on Saturday September 28 at Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone.

THE cost for Gladstone Regional Council to bring the recent National Rugby Championship match to Marley Brown Oval has been revealed.

The September 28 contest between Brisbane City and Queensland Country — won 42-26 by Country — drew 745 fans through the gates.

From those sales, 389 were grandstand tickets, 332 general admission and 24 ­corporates.

GRC paid $20,000 to the Queensland Rugby Union as a hosting fee for the event.

However, the council was able to keep the proceeds from ticket sales.

Gladstone Rugby League, Gladstone Rugby Union and community groups split the profits from food and beverage sales.

Mayor Matt Burnett said GRC would make a small loss from the event but early ­estimates suggested an economic benefit to the city in the range of $85,000-$90,000.

Brisbane City player Seru Uru runs with the ball in the National Rugby Championship against Bond University Queensland Country on Saturday September 28 at Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone.

Cr Burnett said a large number of fans travelled from Rockhampton and Biloela to watch the game.

“Plus we had the Rookies to Reds day on the Friday (September 27) with about 60 kids participating in that,” he said.

“We specifically wanted that game because it was the Andy Purcell Cup.

“We could have gone for someone else against Queensland Country and had it on a more convenient weekend — (but) because we had the Calliope Rodeo, Busby Marou and AFL grand final it was always going to be up against it.

“But there was games all day, the kids had a ball, it was a fantastic game and I think it will only grow from here.”

Cr Burnett said plans were in place to lure a Super Rugby game involving the Queensland Reds once Marley Brown Oval was fully redeveloped, likely in 2022 or 2023.