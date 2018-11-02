Rugby players to fly out for international tournament

THAI TIME: Couple Carly Hill and Kelian Shaw are off to Bangkok next week to play rugby sevens and tens with the CQ Dingoes in two tournaments.

RUGBY UNION: Gladstone union players Kelian Shaw and Carly Hill will be in rugby heaven next week when they play in the Bangkok International Rugby Sevens.

The talented couple will jet to Thailand with the Central Queensland Dingoes to play in several rugby grades.

The Dingoes will also compete in the RSBC Rugby Tens before playing in a friendly 15-a-side game.

Shaw looked forward to competing against the international rugby teams.

"I'm really excited about going to this tournament and playing against some quality experienced opposition," Shaw said.

"I got selected when playing in a tournament in Rockhampton and this will be a good tour to play."

Rugby Sevens and Tens is a very open, mobile game.

Players have to be flexible with what positions they play.

"Last time I played sevens I was fly-half but now I'm in the centres," Shaw said.

"The game can change so much in attack and defence and your playing role with it.

"Our final game is the traditional 15-a-side each and we are getting local players in to help out."

The BIRS began in 1995 with just four international teams and 14 others from the Thai and expatriate rugby community.

Since then it has grown to attract over 24 countries from Oceania, Scotland, USA, Dubai and South Africa.

Dual league and rugby player Hill saw the tournament as an ideal opportunity to expand her skills and knowledge of both games.

"I play five-eighth for Wallabys women's league team but rugby is a more free-flowing open game," Hill said.

"It will be a different experience to play in this tournament and I have been working hard on my fitness for it.

"Sevens can be hard work but fun to play because of the switch around of ball possession."

Hill was excited about the popular tournament and the number of teams.

"It's a very international field including England, France, Spain, Kazakhstan and the Thailand home teams," she said.

"Meeting different people and players will make a playing trip worthwhile."