Rugby league’s $4.1 million effort

Bill Peden, Beau Ryan, Andrew Johns and Bruce Hopkins were among the 160,000 NRL personalities and fans to sport beanies this weekend. Photo: Tim Pascoe

Bill Peden, Beau Ryan, Andrew Johns and Bruce Hopkins were among the 160,000 NRL personalities and fans to sport beanies this weekend. Photo: Tim Pascoe

The NRL has raised a record $4.1 million for the Mark Hughes Foundation through this year’s Beanie For Brain Cancer Round.

Held this season in round 15, the annual fundraiser encourages NRL fans to purchase an MHF beanie to wear at games, with all proceeds going to brain cancer research.

By Sunday afternoon, 160,000 beanies had been sold in what was the fifth iteration of the initiative.

Incredibly, $1 million of the funds raised were donated by the newly established McCloy Family Foundation.

MHF Founder Mark Hughes, who played 161 games for the Newcastle Knights and was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013, said he was “overwhelmed” by the generosity shown by NRL fans.

“Every year the rugby league community digs deep but this result is truly incredible,” the two-time premiership winner said in a statement released Sunday.

“From the 28 people who trekked 150km from Sydney to Newcastle (to raise funds), the $1 million donated by McCloy Family Foundation, the NRL and to every single person who bought a beanie and held a fundraiser big and small – thank you!”

While brain cancer kills more children than any other disease and more people under 40 than any other cancer, institutions researching the condition receive less than 5% of federal funding for cancer research.

Hughes said the money raised by Beanie For Brain Cancer Round would help fund vital research.

“With what has been raised in the last five years, we are now in a position to put the best brain cancer research and support team in the world together, here in Newcastle, and this is helping us change the outcome for future patients diagnosed. We are truly humbled and overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Hughes (L) played three games for the Blues at state level. Pic Mark Evans. Rugby League

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the total raised, which exceeded the Mark Hughes Foundation’s goal by over $1m, was a “fine example” of “the power of the rugby league community”.

“I often say rugby league brings people together and Beanie For Brain Cancer Round is a fine example of that,” Abdo said.

“To our clubs, players, broadcasters and most of all our fans, who have shown their support and bought beanies — we should all be extremely proud of our collective ability to unite for a common cause.

“I especially want to acknowledge Mark Hughes. He was a champion player on the field and has overcome adversity to become a community leader off the field. His ongoing leadership with the Mark Hughes Foundation will have a lasting impact on so many people.”

Beanies can be purchased at the Mark Hughes Foundation’s website.

Originally published as Rugby league’s $4.1 million effort