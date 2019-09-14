Menu
Rugby League

Rugby League Ipswich live: Norths Blue v Brothers Blue U18

14th Sep 2019 6:30 PM
CLICK PLAY IN THE PLAYER ABOVE TO WATCH ALL THE ACTION  OF TODAY'S MATCH LIVE!

THE Rugby League Ipswich grand finals have finally arrived and exclusive livestreaming of the games is about to start.

Brothers, Goodna, Fassifern, Norths, Swifts and Redbank are among the clubs being represented on grand final weekend.

 

RUGBY LEAGE IPSWICH GRAND FINALS SCHEDULE:

Saturday

1.15pm: Under 13 - Goodna Black v Brothers Blue

2.30pm: Under 14 - Goodna Black v Norths Blue

4pm: Under 15 - Brothers v Redbank Plains Bears

5.30pm: Under 16 - Norths Blue v Redbank Plains Bears

7pm: Under 18 - Norths Blue v Brothers Blue

Sunday

11.30am: Under 20 - Brothers v Goodna Eagles

1.15pm: Reserve Grade - Goodna v Fassifern Bombers

3pm: A Grade - Brothers v Swifts Bluebirds

