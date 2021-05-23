Rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton dead aged 73

Rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton has died.

Fulton had fought a long battle with cancer and passed away on Sunday morning surrounded by close friends and family.

One of Fulton's closest friends, 2GB radio host Ray Hadley, confirmed the shock news.

Bob Fulton at Brookvale Oval.

"It's a very sad day for the Fulton family and rugby league generally," an emotional Hadley said on radio.

"I've announced some sad things on radio but this could be the saddest... I'm going to miss him, he was a great man... the most loyal friend I've ever had. He'll be sadly missed."

Several of Fulton's 2GB colleagues spoke of their sadness following the legend's death.

Darryl Brohman shared the commentary box with Fulton for more than a decade and fought back tears as he paid tribute.

"Bob and I were direct opposites in a lot of ways, he was very fit, an Immortal and had a different sense of humour but we hit it off," Brohman said.

Bob Fulton in action for the Sea Eagles.

"We had our blues but when he finished working here (2GB), he said 'I just loved working with you' and that's something I have always cherished.

"It is just so hard."

Fellow 2GB commentator Mark Ridell also paid tribute to Fulton.

"He was the biggest kid of all of us, we used to have so much fun. My sincere condolences to Anne and the entire Fulton family," he said.

Continuous Call team member David Morrow broke down when he talked about Fulton.

"I'm blown away because he's been a big part of me ever since I came to Sydney in 1980 as a broadcaster.

"Geez there's some players that owe their careers to him. It is like a dagger in the heart."

Fulton is survived by wife Anne, sons Scott, Brett and daughter Kirsty.

Thoughts and prayers go out to the family and everyone that knew Bob Fulton. Legend player, legend bloke. — Jamie Soward (@sowwowofficial6) May 23, 2021

Many love to hate manly for many reasons... Bob Fulton was NOT one of those reasons. Very sad 😞 Thoughts with his family. #legend — The PMP (@theportmacpearl) May 23, 2021

The first definition of a footy superstar in the minds of young Sydney kids in the early ‘70s was Bob Fulton RIP #Fultonhttps://t.co/i0DLw4y9jT — Jim Tucker (@HulaBulaJim) May 23, 2021

Sad to hear the news Bob Fulton has passed away. Bob played 16 games for NSW in the pre-origin days. Our condolences to The Fulton family. pic.twitter.com/bbPYo49tNm — NSW Blues Brothers (@NSWBluesBrother) May 23, 2021



Originally published as Rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton dead aged 73