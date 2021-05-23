Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Manly legend and rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton.
Manly legend and rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton.
Rugby League

Rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton dead aged 73

by David Riccio
23rd May 2021 1:43 PM

Rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton has died.

Fulton had fought a long battle with cancer and passed away on Sunday morning surrounded by close friends and family.

One of Fulton's closest friends, 2GB radio host Ray Hadley, confirmed the shock news.

Bob Fulton at Brookvale Oval.
Bob Fulton at Brookvale Oval.

"It's a very sad day for the Fulton family and rugby league generally," an emotional Hadley said on radio.

"I've announced some sad things on radio but this could be the saddest... I'm going to miss him, he was a great man... the most loyal friend I've ever had. He'll be sadly missed."

Several of Fulton's 2GB colleagues spoke of their sadness following the legend's death.

Darryl Brohman shared the commentary box with Fulton for more than a decade and fought back tears as he paid tribute.

"Bob and I were direct opposites in a lot of ways, he was very fit, an Immortal and had a different sense of humour but we hit it off," Brohman said.

Bob Fulton in action for the Sea Eagles.
Bob Fulton in action for the Sea Eagles.

"We had our blues but when he finished working here (2GB), he said 'I just loved working with you' and that's something I have always cherished.

"It is just so hard."

Fellow 2GB commentator Mark Ridell also paid tribute to Fulton.

"He was the biggest kid of all of us, we used to have so much fun. My sincere condolences to Anne and the entire Fulton family," he said.

Continuous Call team member David Morrow broke down when he talked about Fulton.

"I'm blown away because he's been a big part of me ever since I came to Sydney in 1980 as a broadcaster.

"Geez there's some players that owe their careers to him. It is like a dagger in the heart."

Fulton is survived by wife Anne, sons Scott, Brett and daughter Kirsty.

 

 

 

 


Originally published as Rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton dead aged 73

More Stories

bob fulton editors picks rugby league tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serious injuries: Woman airlifted after hwy crash

        Premium Content Serious injuries: Woman airlifted after hwy crash

        Breaking A woman is reportedly trapped in her car as a result of a collision with a truck at a major Gladstone region intersection.

        Gladstone Airport installs ‘Australian-first’ tech

        Premium Content Gladstone Airport installs ‘Australian-first’ tech

        News “This brings technology not offered anywhere else in Gladstone.”

        Agnes Water business to feature in virtual trade fair

        Premium Content Agnes Water business to feature in virtual trade fair

        Easy Eating “This novel, month long promotion has already generated very keen interest in our...

        Butcher supports community consultation for euthanasia bill

        Premium Content Butcher supports community consultation for euthanasia bill

        Politics “We have taken a very considered and conscientious approach to taking community...