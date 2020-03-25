Rugby brings a new world for Coles

RUGBY UNION: Brodie Coles hopes to bring good luck in a previous code of football to his new club and code.

Coles was at the BITS Saints Aussie Rules Football Club along with the Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns before deciding to code-hop to rugby union with the Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats for season 2020.

Despite a delayed start to the Rugby Capricornia season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Coles said he would have no regrets wearing the Goats jersey.

“I’ve been with BITS since 2011 besides my 2016 stint at Muddies (now called Suns),” Coles said.

He has had some serious success at the Saints, something he hoped would transpire at his new club.

“I’ve been a part of that winning culture when we won 2011, 2012 and 2013 in a row then played in 2014 and 2017 in the reserves when we won that also (premierships),” Coles said.

“Coming from a sporting club like BITS, you know what a good club culture looks like.”

Coles has been training since November but obviously with the isolation restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been restricted to individual training.

“I was impressed with the club from the start and all the work club president Seamus O’Connor has done already with the Queensland Reds game, all new playing kit, new sponsors. They are definitely onto something,” Coles said.

“From the beginning I was welcomed into the club and I’m just really proud to be part of the club and hopefully all this good energy and vibes at training can transfer onto the field and have a successful campaign.”

O’Connor said Coles would be the perfect fit.

“Brodie has been very welcomed to the fold at GRUFs and he’s a Kiwi boy so that good rugby union blood is always welcome,” O’Connor said.

“He brings a massive kicking game from his time AFL and so far has shown he has great speed and agility to suit.”

Goats played two trial matches before the season was put on hold

“We are still deciding where he will fit into the backline but most likely will end up in the nine, 10, 12 area to put his skills to use as best we can,” Oconnor said.

“He also brings a great attitude to trainings and the field, which has slotted in really well with the culture we are trying to instil in the team for the 2020 season.”

