Terminated: RA to cut Israel Folau loose

Rugby Australia intends to terminate Israel Folau's contract after the star Wallaby refused to return phone calls since posting his homophobic rant on Wednesday.

Folau will have his $4 million contract torn up unless he can produce evidence of "compelling mitigating factors" that led to his Instagram post.

In a joint statement issued by Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle, and NSW chief executive Andrew Hore, Folau was slammed for his post and refusal to return their calls.

"In the absence of compelling mitigating factors, it is our intention to terminate his contract," the statement said.

"Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Rugby Union have made repeated attempts to contact Israel both directly and via his representatives since 6.30pm on Wednesday, and at this point he has failed to communicate directly with either organisation.

"Whilst Israel is entitled to his religious beliefs, the way in which he has expressed these beliefs is inconsistent with the values of the sport. We want to make it clear that he does not speak for the game with his recent social media posts.

"Israel has failed to understand that the expectation of him as a Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs employee is that he cannot share material on social media that condemns, vilifies or discriminates against people on the basis of their sexuality.

"Rugby is a sport that continuously works to unite people. We want everyone to feel safe and welcome in our game and no vilification based on race, gender, religion or sexuality is acceptable and no language that isolates, divides or insults people based on any of those factors can be tolerated.

"As a code we have made it clear to Israel formally and repeatedly that any social media posts or commentary that is in any way disrespectful to people because of their sexuality will result in disciplinary action."

Folau is contracted to the end of the 2022 season, having re-signed with RA and the Waratahs in February.

He became the highest try scorer in Super Rugby history last weekend when he crossed for the 60th time in NSW's loss to the Blues in Auckland.

Fines no longer cut the mustard with Folau. picture: AAP

