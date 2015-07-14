Rug up, Gladstone: Sudden cold snap on the way

COLD SNAP: Gladstone residents will get a sudden preview of winter later this week.

BRACE yourself, Gladstone - we're in for a cold snap.

Temperatures are set to plummet to eleven degrees early on Friday morning in the Gladstone region, according the Bureau of Meteorology.

The sudden drop will follow a series of mild mornings expected this week, meaning anyone going to bed unprepared on Thursday night could be in for a chilly awakening.

Meteorologist Chris Joseph from the Bureau's Brisbane office said the early winter preview would be the result of low atmospheric pressure.

"We've got a trough system pushing through the region this week, so we could see one or two showers on Wednesday or Thursday as it swings through to the south-east," he told The Observer.

"Behind that trough is cold, dry air. That's pushing right across Queensland, so temperatures across the state should drop quite significantly."

Mr Joseph said the cold snap was predicted to last through the weekend until south-easterly winds returned early next week.

"With the return of south-easterly winds we should see a bit more moisture coming to shore and that should push the temperature up again, maybe even from Sunday onwards," he said.

GLADSTONE 7-DAY FORECAST | Source: Bureau of Meteorology

Today: Max 28 with a 20% chance of a shower in the late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy.

Tuesday: Min 18, Max 28. Sunny with light winds. 5% chance of rain.

Wednesday: Min 18, Max 30. Sunny with a 30% chance of a shower.

Thursday: Min 18, Max 27. Mostly sunny with light winds and a 20% chance of a shower.

Friday: Min 11, Max 25. 5% chance of rain.

Saturday: Min 12, Max 26. Mostly sunny, light winds becoming south-easterly 15 to 20kmh during the day.

Sunday: Min 17, Max 27. Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower and light winds becoming east to south-easterly 15 to 20kmh during the day.