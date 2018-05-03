Rucker shamed himself more than Gladstone basketball

Former President of Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association, Barry Maluga speaks to the media after leavin Gladstone courthouse, after Former Gladstone Port City Power basketball coach, Derek Alan Rucker, escaped a prison term after being convicted of fraud.

OUTSIDE the Gladstone Magistrate's Court, Derek Rucker accepted full responsibility for his actions and said he had no-one to blame but himself.

"I accept the judgement of the court and the magistrate,” he said.

"I thought (she) was very fair in her sentencing.

"It's just time to move on and put this behind me. If I've caused any disgrace or shame on the basketball community, I apologise.”

Former president of the Gladstone Amateur Basketball Assoc, Barry Maluga was in the courtroom yesterday and also said he thought the verdict was just.

Mr Maluga thanked the Queensland Police Service for "their perseverance and resolve to get it to this point, after a long drawn out process”.

He said there was a definite sense of betrayal but while there had been some degree of shame brought to the club, he thought Rucker had brought more shame to himself.

"I would hope the sentence handed down to Mr Rucker today is a deterrent to anybody else that may consider involving themselves in such activity,” he said.

"The ongoing effects to the club are still being felt with stress on the personal lives of current and former committee members.

"When you volunteer in small organisations that shouldn't be the case.

"There's been damage done there...we're working to try and resolve that and looking forward to the current season.”

Mr Maluga wouldn't comment on the financial impact to the club, but acknowledged it had created difficulties.

"We're a small organisation, we're not very financial but we punch well above our weight considering our population,” he said.

"To take any sort of money away from a not-for-profit or sporting organisation, it hurts the organisation and those effects are still being felt.”