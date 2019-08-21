Rubbish goes up in flames

LIVE FIRE: Fire crews are on the scene containing a blaze in Valentine Plains, outside of Biloela.

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a rubbish fire burning near Calvale Road, Valentine Plains.

This fire broke out earlier today and fire-fighters are working to extinguish the blaze at the Biloela transfer station.

- Aaron Goodwin

An ambulance remains on standby at the scene after being called out at 2.40pm.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon with huge the wind blowing a huge gust of smoke across the busy road.

Banana Shire Council workers and representatives are on the scene in numbers as well, coordinating with emergency services to manage traffic flow on Calvale Road.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.